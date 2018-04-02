Live Stream: News Conference on Dorial Green-Beckham Dismissal

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 News live streamed the news conference by MU Athletic Director Mike Alden regarding the dismissal of Dorial Green-Beckham from the football team. Complete video will be posted shortly.

Alden told reporters the decision should send a message to current and future Mizzou athletes that bad behavior is "unacceptable."

Green-Beckham was recently involved in a burglary incident and has twice been arrested on drug-related charges.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, Coach Gary Pinkel said, "We care deeply about Dorial and his well-being, but hopefully he can benefit from a fresh start."