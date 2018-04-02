Living History Night in Mid-Missouri

FULTON - Folks in Mid-Missouri can get a first-hand experience of what life might have been like during the Civil War on Tuesday night.

The Living History Night begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m. in the Mueller Student Center at Westminister College.

There will be period currency, flags, medical supplies and rifles on display. Local re-enactors will wear Union and Confederate uniforms.

There will also be a chance to sample some of the Civil War food that soldiers used to eat.