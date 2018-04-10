Loaded gun found at Springfield school

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A loaded gun was found in the backpack of southwest Missouri elementary student.

No injuries were reported after the gun was found Thursday at Portland Elementary School in Springfield. District spokeswoman Teresa Bledsoe said she couldn't comment on the age and grade of the student who owned the backpack.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that a letter from Principal Josh Holt said two students reported seeing a student "with something that appeared to be a gun" and told authorities. Holt said there's no indication of any threats to the school or to anyone at the school.

Holt's letter also said he wanted to reassure parents the school is responding with "the appropriate degree of concern," and that police are helping with the investigation.