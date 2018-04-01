Loans Available for Storm-Damaged Buildings

The Department of Natural Resources has $3 million in interest-free loans to provide facilities such as schools, fire stations and jails with more efficient air conditioners and furnaces.

Applicants can apply for up to $500,000 in loans.

"The ability to apply for zero-interest grants, through the Department of Natural Resources, to upgrade our buildings or repair our buildings that have been damaged through the tornadoes on the 12 and the 30 [of March] so that they'll become more energy efficient,' said Pettis County Commissioner Rusty Kahrs, "and that will ultimately save tax dollars in the long run."

DNR has also distributed federal funds to community action agencies to help low-income families in hard-hit areas.