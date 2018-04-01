Local 4H Club Collects Recycled Goods

COLUMBIA - The Rock Bridge 4H Club hosted the Electronics Recycling event on Saturday afternoon. This event was an effort to collect items such as TVs, computers, and other eletronic goods that people normally throw away.

An organizer said events like these are important because "A lot of people just through their electronics in a trash can and they end up in the landfills, there's different chemicals that will come out of those so we prefer so we prefer to send them to the recycling people and they take it apart in a more safe way."

Next, the items will be passed on to Mid-Mo Recycling. If you would like to drop off your unwanted electronic goods, you can visit the Mid-Mo Recycling drop off site at 6104 Brown Station Road in Columbia.