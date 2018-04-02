Local Activists Fight Environmental Bill

"We are really putting them on notice that local control is important to us." said Rhonda Perry, a local control lobbyist. "And we do not want local control weakened in any way."

The group met in the lower level of the capitol to discuss issues for farmers around the state. One of the major topics of debate is Bill 1147. The bill will grant immunity to companies that break environmental regulation if that company agrees with all audit regulations. The bill also says environmental problems that are properly reported to officials will not be told to the public.

Perry says this is a safety issue.

"So if they have a spill or environmental mishap people in the community may never know about it," she said.

The sponsor of the bill, Walt Bivins, says it will allow companies to feel free to tell officials if they have a problem and it forces them to be more environmentally careful.

"Provides companies with the opportunity to go above and beyond what is required of them now and in my opinion, it would not only make the work place more environmentally friendly, but safer for the employees," Bivins said.

Perry says she plans to be back in Jefferson City throughout this session to prove her point.