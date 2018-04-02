Local Art Exhibit Showcases Artists with Disabilities

JEFFERSON CITY - The Capital Arts art gallery is showcasing an art exhibit for Missourians with disabilities from now through the end of October.

Sponsored by VSA Missouri, The State Organization on Arts and Disability, the traveling exhibit features eight different artists with a wide variety of artwork. One artist, Carol Fleming, created sculptures such as earthenware pots, while others like Robert Cornman created brilliantly colored abstract paintings on canvas.

In addition to showcasing their art, the VSA put out a booklet with pictures of the artwork and pieces of poetry written by the artists.

DJ Nash, president of Capital Arts, says this is the first time the exhibit has come to Jefferson city.

"We're really excited," said Nash.

While Nash is a fan of all the artwork, her favorite was a piece by Robert Cornman.

"As I said, I really like bright colors, so this would be my favorite," Nash said, pointing to the art.

The exhibit runs through Nov. 1 and is free to all.