Local Artists Contribute Works to A One Read Art Exhibit

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Library is holding a exhibit for its "One Read" program. The program selects a book each year for community members to read and explore the themes of the book.

This is the tenth year of the program and local artists from Callaway and Boone County submitted their works for a contest to celebrate the anniversay.

The 2011 One Read selection book is "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks," which tells a story of using cells of a black woman as one of the most important tools in modern medical research although the woman didn't know her cells were taken.

The book is full of the collision of ethics, race and medicine and the community members who participate in the contest use the book to inspire their works, examing the intersections of art and science.

The exhibit will end on Octover 14 and local artists will judge the works and pick three winners.