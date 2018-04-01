Local Artists Donate to Youth Charity

JEFFERSON CITY — Local artists and at-risk youth will donate their work to the HALO Foundation's sixth annual ArtReach Auction on Friday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at the Capital Mall Community Room in Jefferson City.

The Missouri-based charity will host live and silent auctions for the artwork to benefit local youths at the Jefferson City HALO Learning Center and the 22 orphaned girls at the Mengo Home in Uganda.

The charity's mission is to empower youth worldwide by providing food, water, shelter, clothes and art therapy.

HALO founder Rebecca Welsh said she's aiming for $30,000 in donations and 225 guests at the auction.

Although the charity has centers in Kansas City and Jefferson City, HALO also supports programs and orphanages in Uganda, Kenya, Mexico, India and Nicaragua.

According to its website, 87 percent of HALO's donations are funneled directly into its programs.

The ArtReach Auction will feature dinner and entertainment. Admission costs $30.

The event will run until 11 p.m.