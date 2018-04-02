Local Author Holds Reading and Book Signing Saturday

COLUMBIA - Local author David Jacobs read excerpts from his novel "Rhapsody (The Muse Chronicles)" at Dande Cafe Saturday.

"Rhapsody" is Jacobs' first published novel and he said he hopes it inspires others to find creativity within themselves and overcome obstacles in their lives.

"I'm hoping they'll find the muse within themselves," Jacobs said. "I'm hoping that they will be inspired to do something with their life, to tackle that one project that they've always wanted to tackle, or to say the words they've always wanted to say to a loved one, or just to find themselves in a better place than they are now."

In addition to the reading, Jacobs sold and signed copied of his book at Saturday's event. Attendees talked with the author and spent the afternoon drinking coffee and listening to the readings.

Jacobs said "Rhapsody" is also available on Amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com, and the book's website.