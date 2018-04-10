Local author speaks about mindfulness when making food choices

COLUMBIA — "The Mindfulness-Based Eating Solution" author, Dr. Lynn Rossy, spoke at the Boone County Historical Museum Saturday.

The book is based on the concepts Rossy developed in the 'eat for life' program which is a ten week mind-based eating program developed at MU.

"The base of the program is mindfulness. Mindfulness means being present in this moment on purpose and without judgment," Rossy said.

Rossy said not being present in the moment has consequences like, turning to junk food and not even noticing it.

"It's about developing a mindfulness practice you can use to help you be more present and that's going to effect most things like; how you exercise, how you eat, how you work, how you play," she said.

