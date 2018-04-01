Local author writes third book about Show-Me state travels

5 months 2 weeks 15 hours ago Monday, October 16 2017 Oct 16, 2017 Monday, October 16, 2017 1:57:00 PM CDT October 16, 2017 in News
By: Sydney Olsen, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – If you passed Erifnus Caitnop on the road, you probably did not give it a second look. The 1999 Pontiac Sunfire, or Erifnus Caitnop backwards, is nothing special. Its air conditioning quit blowing cool air some time ago, its windows crank, and you can hear it starting from up the road. However, this car has seen more Missouri roads than almost any, if not all other vehicles.  

The car has also accompanied local author John Drake Robinson on every mile of every road on the Missouri highway map after he bought the car in 1999. Robinson wrote a collection of stories of his travels in two books, A Road Trip into America’s Hidden Heart – Traveling the Back Roads, Backwoods and Back Yards and Coastal Missouri – Driving on the Edge of Wild. Now Robinson is writing a third book in the series, 300,001 - A Road Trip Odyssey.

Robinson’s wife, Cheryl Robinson, said she did not feel like joining him on his journey to drive every mile, which took him 13 years.

“I said, ‘Go for it if that’s what you want. But don’t expect me to go with you,’” said Cheryl Robinson.

Now Erfinus Caitnop has become a character in Robinson’s newest book 300,001 - A Road Odyssey. Robinson said his third book is about the stories the car had a part in.

“It’s about the car. It’s about the stories that the car experienced and had a part to play in. But, putting it together so that it’s going to be a fun read and people don’t want to put it down, that’s the goal,” Robinson said.

He gave an example of a story from his first book where he invented makeshift airbags.

“The Ozark airbag, if you go to a store and pick up an 18 roll of toilet paper and set it in your lap as your drive, that’s the protection that is called the Ozark airbag,” Robinson said.  

He said he filled 40 notebooks with various notes over the years about his trips. He said the series gives him a chance to tell his stories.

 “Now I’m getting the opportunity to tell the stories that I’ve seen on the road. So, what I would hope that people get from my books is a smile. Maybe they’ll connect to an event or a place that I talk about and it will trigger a memory of theirs,” Robinsons said.

 He said his books are meant to entertain readers.

 “My books are written to entertain, more than to make sure that you know how to get from point A to point B and see the sights along the way. Rather than the destination, it’s the journey that the book talks about more than anything,” Robinson said.

 He starts the third book with a story about car trouble on Interstate 70.

“The new book actually starts off with an incident where my car broke down on I-70. And without going into great detail, that led to meeting one of the most unique characters that I met in my 17 years of driving this car,” Robinson said.

He had some advice for anyone who is considering traveling themselves.

“A lot of these old places don’t take credit cards. And you know, that’s part of the ambience too, but know that going in. Always carry a little bit of cash with you if you want to stop at one of the old Ma and Pa’s.”  

Robinson said 300,001 - A Road Trip Odyssey should be released in summer of 2018. Readers can find the first two books in the series online and at certain local locations like Yellow Dog Bookshop and The State Historical Society of Missouri.

 Readers can find more information on Robinson’s website or Facebook page.

More News

Grid
List

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 30°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
10am 31°
11am 32°
12pm 33°
1pm 34°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

9:00a
Meet the Press
10:00a
Give
10:30a
The Champion Within
9:00a
Campmeeting
10:00a
Discover the Truth
10:30a
In Search of the Lord's Way

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy