Local bakery helps people with severe tree nut allergies

4 months 3 weeks 4 days ago Monday, November 06 2017 Nov 6, 2017 Monday, November 06, 2017 12:45:00 PM CST November 06, 2017 in News
By: Jacob Seus, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA- Tree nuts have become a major allergy in the United States and have sky rocketed in the last 20 years. In 1997 only 0.2 of Americans had the allergy but now in 2017 that is up to one percent of citizens.

That’s 3.2 million Americans that suffer from a tree nut allergy.

A big question that comes with this allergy is what exactly is a tree nut? Tree nuts include, but are not limited to, almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, chestnuts, filberts/hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, pistachios, pine nuts, shea nuts and walnuts. Tree nut allergies are distinct from peanut allergy, as peanuts are legumes, whereas a tree nut is a hard-shelled nut.

It depends on the person but the more severe the allergy is, the more foods affect the person. Tree nut allergies can also be affected through cross contamination and victims cannot eat foods that were processed in the same factory as tree nuts. It can also come up in different coconut and olive oils.

Christine Franzese is the director of allergy at the University of Missouri and said this is a frequent allergy she sees, especially in children.

“If you have it, you’ve most likely got it for life,” Franzese said. “Food allergies as a whole have been increasing over the last 10-20 years and no one really knows why.”

This makes it extremely hard for those with allergies to eat at restaurants. You never know what you are going to get or how well the establishment knows what they are cooking.

“Going out can cause a lot of fear and anxiety in our patient,” Franzese said. “Someone with a tree nut allergy could just have a mild case where they will only get hives, another person might be severely sensitized so it’s really more about the person and their sensation.”

There is only one place in Columbia that is 100% safe from tree nuts and that is Range-Free Bakery downtown.

Ann Meyer owns the bakery and has the allergy herself. She established the shop for people like herself who cannot eat out or have the same foods as everyone else.

“Part of that was my own selfishness I needed to try it so I went nut free for that reason,” Meyer said. “I did it mostly for the safety of the customer and knowing that nut free bakeries are just not a thing.”

Meyer found out she had the allergy in 2009. She is allergic to every but two tree nuts.

“For myself the struggle is manufactured products that you would not think tree nuts are in or are manufactured in a factory with other tree nuts,” Meyer said.

Meyer said that only 10% of people who eat at the bakery don’t have the allergy. The shop has begun to know people by name.

“We get to know their food restrictions on a very personal basis,” Meyer said. “So, if someone calls and asks what the menu is for today we can tell them what they can and cannot have.”

When Meyer started the bakery back in 2015 she really didn’t know what it meant to her.

“When I first opened I really didn’t know what it meant for me,” Meyer said. “I just was coming from a personal stand point and thought this would be great, I like this and other people would like this.”

2 years later, the bakery is everything to her.

“Within the first 3-4 months it became very apparent what it meant to me,” Meyer said. “When people would come in and I would have that first interaction with someone who has never had the option before to choose whatever they want out of the pastry case It became very emotional”

Meyer said she had plenty of instances where she would tear up because of how happy the customer would be. She didn’t expect her business to have that much of an impact.

“I got a lot of I love yous and I wasn’t expecting that and didn’t think it was warranted but I completely understand where they were coming from,” Meyer said.

Meyer thinks that going forward restaurants need be more aware and more accommodating of these allergies.

“Training and education is the most important part and informing them of what these things are,” Meyer said. “Servicers might not know or might not care what the top allergies are or they can’t visually identify them.”

There is no reducing a tree nut allergy but Meyer looks to attract more customers to her bakery who she can help feel safe with their diet restrictions.

More News

Grid
List

Weekly Wellness: How to get back on the workout wagon
Weekly Wellness: How to get back on the workout wagon
COLUMBIA - For many folks, the new year brings the desire to start a new workout routine. We make a... More >>
30 minutes ago Monday, April 02 2018 Apr 2, 2018 Monday, April 02, 2018 12:18:00 PM CDT April 02, 2018 in Weekly Wellness

MO Attorney General's office launches investigation of Facebook
MO Attorney General's office launches investigation of Facebook
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said Monday his office issued an investigative subpoena against Facebook related to... More >>
48 minutes ago Monday, April 02 2018 Apr 2, 2018 Monday, April 02, 2018 12:00:00 PM CDT April 02, 2018 in News

5-year-old killed 7-year-old brother in St. Louis after finding gun
5-year-old killed 7-year-old brother in St. Louis after finding gun
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives believe that a 5-year-old St. Louis boy fatally shot his 7-year-old brother after finding... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, April 02 2018 Apr 2, 2018 Monday, April 02, 2018 9:36:07 AM CDT April 02, 2018 in News

Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:28:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 29°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 30°
2pm 31°
3pm 35°
4pm 36°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

12:30p
Inside Edition
1:00p
Days of Our Lives
2:00p
The Dr. Oz Show
12:00p
Jerry Springer
1:00p
Maury
2:00p
Maury

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
9:01p
Good Girls
7:00p
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00p
Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld