Local Basketball Scores: Thursday, January 9

MID-MISSOURI - Here are the local scores from around the area for Thursday, January 9.

NAIA Men's basketball

Columbia College 77, Williams Baptist 72

NAIA Women's basketball

Columbia College 67, Williams Baptist 58

Central Methodist 67, Culver-Stockton 54

NCAA Men's basketball

Webster 68, Westminster 57

High school boys' basketball

Hallsville 69, Cairo 63

Hickman 74, Cahokia (IL) 53

High school girls basketball

Russellville 59, Jamestown 50

Hickman 62, St. Joseph's Academy 44

Hermann 59, North Callaway 56