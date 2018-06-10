Local Blood Donations Going to Joplin

COLUMBIA - A Red Cross blood drive Monday gathered donations to send tornado victims in Joplin. The drive took place in a portable Red Cross vehicle parked in the lot of its host, Achieve Balance Chiropractic. The chiropractic office offered incentives to its clients to give blood. Practice members received a free adjustment and new practice members received a free neurological assessment.

People giving blood were drawn to the event because of the destination for their donations--Joplin. More than 70 units of blood were sent to Joplin by 3 p.m. on Monday. The blood drive added to the ongoing relief efforts for the Joplin tornado victims.