Local Businesses Accommodate MU-KU Fans

COLUMBIA - Local business owners adjust their operations on Saturday to accommodate the sold out rivalry game between Missouri and Kansas. MU is not only hosting the University of Kansas but also the crew of ESPN College GameDay.

Managing partner of Stadium Grill, Ron Coleman, opened his facility five hours earlier to prepare for three different Mizzou sports. "Everyday here is gameday. It just depends on what sport is going on," Coleman said.

Owner of Tiger Spirit Michelle Dillard said she bulked up her staff and her merchandise to handle extra customers. "We made sure everything was well stocked especially the gold items since they are telling everyone to wear gold at the games," Dillard said.