Local Celebrity Apprentice Raises Money For Job Point

COLUMBIA- A local non-profit organization is launching it's 3rd annual fundraising event. The competition is a spin-off of the NBC reality series Celebrity Apprentice. Sixteen businesses along with 40 sponsors throughout Mid-Missouri are participating in this years event. Job Point, he host of the competition, says the fundraiser is a way to get the community invovled and create awareness for the company.The organization currently provides job search and career planning assistance to unemployed residents in the area.

This year's Boss will be Kat Cunningham, the founder of Moresource Inc. The fundraiser begins, today, Tuesday at 11 a.m. on the corner of Ninth Street and Broadway in downtown Columbia. The crowning of this year's apprentice will be held at Deja Vu this Thursday evening.