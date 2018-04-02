Local church finds temporary home in movie theater

COLUMBIA - The old location of LifeRock church cost too much, and the future location isn't yet finished, so the congregation was forced to look in unconventional places for a temporary location. It now rents out Theatre 1 at Hollywood Theater off Stadium Boulevatd.

"We started looking for a new location because, while it was wonderful, our current location was so expensive and the church was growing," said Bekah Kelley, a member of the worship band member. "We started looking around for a place we could use until our new building was built, and Regal was nice enough to open up their doors to us."

LifeRock has a history of meeting in unusual locations.

"We've met in a bar before," Kelley said. "When the church started in 2004, we met at the veterans hall. We would actually have to come in early and clean up beer bottles before church service since there was parties Saturday nights."

Pastor Bob Kelley said unconventional locations are not as uncommon as one might expect.

"Regal actually has a corporate program, a whole section of their business, that's just renting to churches from 7 a.m. to noon, Kelley said.

He said the church had planned to be moved into its new location off Rock Quary Road by the end of 2017, but construction and city regulations have slowed the process.

"We started having church at the theater last Sunday and we may be here for a few months or a year," Kelley said.

Congregation members say they don't mind the temporary setup.

"We can reach a lot of people by being here at the movies," church member Elizabeth Cairns said. "Also, the chairs are better. We've got some nice rocking recliner chairs for church. We're getting spoiled right now."

Kelley said the church will keep movie theater seating in mind when building a new location.

"The congregation definitely will want to keep those nice chairs," Kelley said. "We had these metal ones originally, and they were nice for chairs, but these are a step above. It might cost a little more money, but they're going to be so used to having these nice seats that we are going to have to get something similar to what we have right now."

LifeRock meets at Hollywood Theaters every Sunday at 10 a.m.