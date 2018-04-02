Local church gives away free school supplies

COLUMBIA - A Columbia church gave away free school supplies on Saturday.

There are no income or age limits to get the free supplies. The only requirement is the person needs to be a current student.

The Progressive Missionary Baptist Church gave away pens, pencils, notebooks and other items to people that needed a jump start for this upcoming school year.

Clementine Hayward, spokesperson for the church, said "We know there are a lot of children where the parents cannot afford them [school supplies]. We probably don't supply everything that they need, but we feel what they do get from here is helpful to them."

Members of the church donated the school supplies this year, but in the past Hayward has asked the community to help donate supplies.

"Our mission is to serve, and to be able to serve and see the smiles on other people's faces. That's very important. It's a good feeling for you. You know that you are helping somebody," Hayward said.

The free supplies were given out from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or until supplies ran out.