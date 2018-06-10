Local church hosts family history research conference

COLUMBIA - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Columbia hosted its Genealogy COMO conference today, focusing on coaching Mid-Missouri residents on how to successfully research their family history.

Multiple experts in the field of genealogy taught classes pertaining to specific skills in researching ancestry. Among these experts will be officials from the Secretary of State's office, explaining how using national databases can also help track down past history.

"It's something that everyone can get a little out of, if you want to start genealogy, we will teach you how to do that. If you've been doing it for a while but want to maybe take some different directions, or figure out some more resources, we can help you do that," said Melissa Holyoak who was on the planning committee for the event.

Holyoak said she expects more than 300 people to attend GenComo this year.

"Learning about your ancestry and where you come from can really help you understand yourself."

The GenComo event first came to light in 2014, and again in 2015. This year's event took the longest to plan, with so many experts coming in to teach about the subject. Holyoak said it may take another two years for the next genealogy conference to come to Columbia.

(Editor's Note: KOMU.com has updated this story to correct a mispelling.)