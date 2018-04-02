Local Church Provides Emergency Shelter Second Time Around
COLUMBIA - Cold weather leaves more homeless searching for shelters. Missouri United Methodist Church is hosting their second annual "Room at the Inn" to help make room for overflow. The emergency cold weather shelter opened January 1st and will remain open until February 26th. Open from 9 P.M. to 7:30 the next morning, the church provides cots, blankets, and food and clothing donated by the congregation and the community. The lobby is open to those searching for warmth before the shelter is ready.
The shelter is run by volunteers from within the church. The volunteers work one of three shifts, and a security guard is on duty throughout the night.
"To be a volunteer you're giving up your time," said Jack Robertson.
Robertson is among the homeless men and women who find refuge at the church. He said he is appreciative of what the community does for those in need.
Over a week into its routine, the shelter now has some regulars. On its busiest night, the shelter hosted 24 people.
The shelter is run by volunteers from within the church. The volunteers work one of three shifts, and a security guard is on duty throughout the night.
"To be a volunteer you're giving up your time," said Jack Robertson.
Robertson is among the homeless men and women who find refuge at the church. He said he is appreciative of what the community does for those in need.
Over a week into its routine, the shelter now has some regulars. On its busiest night, the shelter hosted 24 people.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
in
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
in
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
in
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
in
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:
Coming Up Next
2:00aPaid Program
2:30aPaid Program
3:00aEarly Today
2:00aPaid Program
2:30aPaid Program
3:00aPaid Program
Tonight's Schedule
7:00pThe Voice
9:01pGood Girls
7:00pDC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00pPenn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pSeinfeld