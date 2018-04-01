Local Churches Host Food Drive

SEDALIA - Churches around Pettis County are hosting the fourth annual Soup Drive. Ninety-seven churches in the Pettis County Minister's Association are participating in the drive to support the Open Door Service Center in Sedalia. The executive director of Open Door, Jack Menges, said that the churches are a big part of what they do.

"We put out the word and this community really gets behind us. The churches are really the ones that push this," Menges said.

The churches raised 10,000 cans of soup last year, and hope to raise 12,000 cans this year. Menges said that this will stock the food shelves at Open Door for three months. He said Open Door feeds 4,000 people a month.

Pastor of Broadway Baptist Church, Tim Rehmer, said that it's the efforts of each church that are important.

"It's a bunch of small communities doing their part which adds up to be a lot when you put the whole county together," Rehmer said.

Rehmer said that he expects his church to raise around 50 cans.

"Every time we have something, whether it be the dinners, or the driver, or whatever, I am always surprised, always. We never get less than we expect, we always get more," Rehmer said.