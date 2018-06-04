Local Churches Provide Christmas Dinner for the Less Fortunate

COLUMBIA - Local residents and churches of Columbia came together to provide Christmas dinner for the less fortunate.

Turkey, ham, green beans, stuffing, jello, salad, a variety of desserts and other holiday dishes were provided.

In addition to dinner, for those who needed it, clothes were provided as well.

Coats, pants, hats, gloves and shoes were some of the items available.

The dinner was located at St. Luke United Methodoist Church in Columbia and the organizers hope to continue the tradition for many years to come.

The dinner was from 1 to 3 in the afternoon.