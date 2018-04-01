Local college offers unique way to celebrate the Christmas season

COLUMBIA — Stephens College is offering the public an opportunity to celebrate Christmas in a different way.

A Dickens Victorian Christmas will be held at Historic Senior Hall on Waugh Street on Stephens’ campus. The events run nightly from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, starting at 7:30 p.m., according to the school's website.

The event is a recreation of 19th century England Christmas at the home of Charles Dickens, author of pieces such as A Christmas Carol, Oliver Twist, and A Tale of Two Cities.

All actors at the event will be in character as fictionalized versions of people that were actually in Charles Dickens’s life.

The event will include treats, refreshments, singing and dancing.

This is the 20th year Stephens College has put on this event, and Assistant Professor of Music Trent Rash’s 8th year in charge.

“I think this event, because it happens so early in December, is a great kickoff to the holidays. It really gets people in the holiday mood and the holiday spirit,” Rash said.

Around 25 actors, singers, and dancers are participating in the event.

Entry to the event is 16 dollars which can be paid through cash or check.