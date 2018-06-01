Local Company Begins Food Drive

COLUMBIA - The annual CenturyLink Backpack Buddies Feed the Children Food Drive begins Monday.

Each summer community food banks see an increase in the need for food because kids are out of school and don't receive school lunches.

CenturyLink is pairing with local food banks across the country to help keep donations coming in. The company is pairing with the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.

There are two locations in mid-Missouri community members can donate, the CenturyLink in downtown Columbia on Cherry Street or the CenturyLink in Jefferson City on Missouri Boulevard.

The CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams Foundation has pledged to match donations made through the drive at $1 per pound of food up to one million pounds nationwide.

Last year, the food drive resulted in 8.54 million pounds of food being donated across the country.

"No one should go hungry, especially our youth. Our hope is that our food drive effort can help fund this program and end childhood hunger in our local community. We invite the public to become a CenturyLink backpack buddy by joining us in supporting this effort," said CenturyLink Vice President and General Manager for Missouri Karen Crabtree.

The program will be accepting donations until June 13.