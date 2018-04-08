Local Company Picks up Washington Award

COLUMBIA - Employees from MidwayUSA, a local shooting and gunsmithing company, traveled to Washington, DC this month to accept the prestigious Malcolm Baldridge National Quality Award. The award is given by the president to manufacturing and service businesses, education, health care and nonprofit organizations for excellence in leadership and customer focus.



MidwayUSA was one of five winning organizations in 2009, beating out 70 other applicants. It was the only company chosen from the small business category.