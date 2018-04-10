Local couple hosts fundraiser to help cancer patients

COLUMBIA - The second annual Cruisin’ to Fight Cancer fundraiser aims to help cancer patients in mid-Missouri.

The Nowlin family, a local married couple, created the event last year, as they collected close to $5,000 in donations. All the money raised goes to the non-profit Vincent P. Gurucharri Foundation, which offers financial assistance to those undergoing cancer treatment.

“The foundation takes care of those families that are in need of utilities, helping them with child daycare, whatever they need,” Jeanette Nowlin said.

The non-profit also provides support in transportation, insurance, food and medical bills.

The “Cruisin’” part of the fundraiser is a vintage car show, which features a truck signed by cancer survivors.

Danny Nowlin said many of the event’s attractions are centered around kids, with a Hot Wheels race track competition as the main feature.

“Families are fighting cancer,” he said. “It’s mainly the kid that usually takes the brunt of the cancer fight, so we like to make it good for the kids.”

Danny lost his father to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2001, while Jeanette’s mom battled cancer earlier this year. She said it’s great to give back to families living through the same fight.

“We just really know that those families need help,” she said. "And that’s the reason that we do what we do.”

Danny said his passion to help is driven by the importance to support one’s community.

“You know, they’re losing work, they’ve got to have somebody else take them to the doctors and stuff,” he said. "So not only one income’s getting lost, but two. So, I mean, it's kind of nice to be able to help those folks.”

The event starts at 6 p.m. Friday, and picks back up at 9 a.m. Saturday. There will be live music, a raffle and a corn hole tournament.