Local courts leave defendants open to identity theft

1 year 11 months 2 weeks ago Friday, April 15 2016 Apr 15, 2016 Friday, April 15, 2016 3:10:00 PM CDT April 15, 2016 in News
By: Morgan Young, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA — If someone is arrested, the documents associated with that person's file are public information. However, under Missouri's Sunshine Law, the defendant's Social Security number needs to be omitted from the document before it is distributed to the public. 

KOMU 8 has multiple complaint letters and probable cause statements from various courts in mid-Missouri that include both the defendants' birth dates and full Social Security numbers.

The Boone County Courthouse Administrator Mary Epping said this has been brought to the court's attention.

"This topic came up recently, and we are trying to figure out the best way to distribute this information without giving out Social Security Numbers."

Epping said Social Security numbers are required to be on the documents so officials can ensure accuracy when charging and making arrests. 

When asked why the Boone County Clerk's Office was not omitting SSNs from documents before distributing them to the general public, Epping referenced statute 610.035 of the Missouri Sunshine Law. She said she believed the court is protected under the statute. However, the beginning of the statute reads,

"No state entity shall publicly disclose any Social Security number of a living person unless such disclosure is permitted by federal law, federal regulation or state law or unless such disclosure is authorized by the holder of that Social Security number or unless such disclosure is for use in connection with any civil, criminal, administrative or arbitral proceeding in any federal, state or local court or agency or before any self-regulatory body, including the service of process, investigation in anticipation of litigation and the execution or enforcement of judgments and orders, or pursuant to an order of a federal, state or local court."

Deetra Williams, court administrator for the Columbia Municipal Court, said all documents distributed by the municipal court has the SSN removed before they are given out. 

"If you came to municipal court to get certain personal information, you would have to provide an ID to show that it is your information you are getting," Williams said. "I can only speak for the municipal court, but under the Sunshine Law, we are required to redact certain information."

According to information from the Federal Trade Commission's Sentinel Network Data Book, which calculates fraud complaints by state, Missouri is ranked fourth in the nation for most fraud complaints. 

The Data Book also showed identity theft as the highest reported form of fraud. 

More News

Grid
List

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 32°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
2pm 33°
3pm 32°
4pm 30°
5pm 29°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

11:00a
NHL Hockey
2:00p
PGA Tour Golf
5:00p
KOMU 8 News @ 5
1:00p
Made in Hollywood NOW
1:30p
Paid Program
2:00p
The Spy Next Door

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy