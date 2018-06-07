Local Fire Department Kicks of Fire Prevention Week

JEFFERSON CITY - Fire Prevention Week started Sunday and the Jefferson City Fire Department has more than just fire safety to celebrate.The department also celebrated a century of full-time service. It opened its doors on October 7, 1912 and has been serving the community ever since.

Dozens from the community joined firefighteres at their training center on Hyde Park Road where they displayed training techniques and a variety of fire prevention safety tips. Firefighter Clint Hays crawled through wooden frames filled with dangling wires to show visitors just one of the many training techniques.

Hays has been a part of the Jefferson City team for three years and two months. Hays said he loves his job but it can be difficult to cope sometimes after seeing a lot of tragedy. It is important to have a hobby to keep busy when not working and a strong family backbone, he said.

Captain Tim Young explained how important fire prevention education is and how it should be stressed all year long. Young said kitchen fires have become an issue and it is important for residents to be attentive, never leave while cooking and especially do not leave a fire unattended.

With the cold weather coming up, residents should check chimneys and make sure they are clean, Young said. Smoke detectors are also very essential and have really improved fire safety over the years.

To view a more detailed list of fire saftey tips click here.