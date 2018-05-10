Local group addresses need for volunteers at Welcome Home

COLUMBIA - VALOR pulled into the parking lot at Welcome Home on Wednesday, ready to fill the organization's need for volunteers.

VALOR is a group of volunteers who work for U.S. Cellular in Columbia. The name stands for "Veteran Associates Leading Organizational Results."

Mike Burwell is the director of sales at U.S. Cellular. He said the group works to be a support system to people and organizations in need.

"We really try to support any cause but we mainly do a lot in the community to support veterans specifically," Burwell said.

In the past, the group's work has included cleaning the headstones of veterans, placing flags on them and working to find out what the veteran community needs.

"It's a community we all work in, thrive in and so it's important to give back to the community that gives so much to us," Burwell said.

Welcome Home is a non-profit community organization that seeks to help and house homeless veterans as they re-enter society.

Development director Megan Sievers said while the new facility is great, the need for volunteers is crucial to the program's work.

"We are a community organization and so it's important for us to get help to make the kitchen run, tend to our community garden and to ensure our landscaping is together," Sievers said.

While the Valor Group was helpful in terms of landscaping, Sievers said the real need is in the kitchen.

"This is the first time we've had a kitchen and we need volunteers to make that work. We now have what we call Kitchen Patrol Duty and we're hoping people become a part of that."

If you're interested in volunteering for Welcome Home, you can visit their website or call them at (573) 443-8001.