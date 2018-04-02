Local Groups Offer Election Day Transportation

COLUMBIA - Some local organizations are offering free rides to voters Tuesday. Polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Election Day, both local political party chapters will help voters get to the polls. The Boone County Democratic Party will provide free rides between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 875-1245 for a ride.

The Boone County Republican Party will also provide free rides for voters from 9 a.m. to at least 5 p.m. Request a ride at 443-3876.

Grass Roots Organizing will give free rides between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Call 443-4476 for a ride if needed.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will provide rides for those needed from 10 a.m. until the polls close. If you need a ride, contact 449-4703 or 881-0163.