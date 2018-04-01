Local Jumpstart Group Makes Reading Fun

COLUMBIA- Jumping into a book can be fun. This message comes from a group called Jumpstart. The group held its 5th annual Read for the Record nationwide. Jumpstart in Columbia participated today by hosting an event at the amphitheater. About 80 students from local preschools turned up and read The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats. This was the book choosen for all kids to read in the program. The goal of jumpstart is to have 2.5 million kids participate. Last year, 1,600 kids participated in the read for record event. This year Jumpstart volunteers project it to be over 2000. Both Rep. Chris Kelly Stephen Webber attended the event volunteering and reading to kids. "There is no question about the fact that kids who read at a very early age end up doing better in school and the employment market," Kelly said. "I think that most studies show that preschool is really a formative time and that if kids are going to be successful later on they need to get a good foundation in preschool so to say is about that that reading is fun," Stephen Webber said. This was the first year for "Read for the Record," at the ampitheater. The event is deemed a success by Jumpstart volunteers. Columbia Jumpstart hopes to continue this event next year at the amphitheater. They hope to gain more kids with each year.