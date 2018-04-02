Local Kids Enjoy Snow Day

COLUMBIA - Columbia public schools canceled all classes for Tuesday, giving youngsters the day off. By early afternoon, Stephens Lake Park was jam packed with families taking advantage of the snow.



All the kids at the park said they planned to spend the day sledding on the hill. They all seemed thrilled to be out of school, and nine-year-old Anna Stringer said she did a happy dance as soon as she found out about the snow day.



While sledding seemed to be the most popular activity, some kids got creative. CJ Slaughter used a sled as a make-shift snowboard. He was out with his mother and a friend.



With the kids at home, some parents took the day off as well. One Columbia dad said although it was cold out, he was simply happy to be off work and with his children.



Stephens Lake Park has two sledding hills and is open all day to the public.



