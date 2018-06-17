Local law enforcement gives low-income children an early Christmas

3 years 5 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, December 20 2014 Dec 20, 2014 Saturday, December 20, 2014 10:16:00 AM CST December 20, 2014 in News
By: Arial Ruffin, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

FULTON - Local law enforcement partnered to enable more than forty children from low-income households to purchase holiday gifts for themselves and family members. The Fulton Fire and Police Departments along with the Holts Summit Fire and Police Departments, Fulton EMS, Fulton Corrections Department and the National Guard came together to host the annual Shop with a Cop event on Saturday. 

The Shop with a Cop event began at 7 a.m. at the Fulton Police Department, where officers, officials and volunteers gathered. Schools and local agencies notified parents about the program. Parents were able to drop their children if they weren't able to stay for the event.

"It meant a lot for me, being a single mom, to let my kids go into a store with their partners and their cops, and be able to pick what they wanted without me saying 'no I can't get that,'" said Fulton resident and mother of three, Tonya Smith.

"It was amazing it was a blessing," Smith said.

Each volunteer was given a $100 Walmart gift card and $10 in case the purchase went over the gift card amount. 

From 7:30 am to 8 a.m., each child was paired with a first responder and emergency vehicle, and was given a Christmas stocking with a gift card from Dollar General along with toys donated from the store.

The assigned first responders turned on the sirens and lights to stop traffic, as the children rode along with them to Walmart.The emergency vehicles participating included military trucks, ambulances, fire trucks and squad cars.

Once at Walmart, each child was able to select and purchase items of their choice, and also had the option of getting the items wrapped by Walmart employees. As law enforcement officials waited for each child to finish shopping, they spent time playing with the children and their toys, and allowed the children to explore the emergency vehicles.

"They got to push the buttons and interact with the cops," Smith said.

Smith said it was important for children to bond with law enforcement, "Just to build that trust knowing that they are there to help them, and lift their spirits."

 All of the children chose items for themselves, but many of them purchased items to give to loved ones for the holidays. Bryan Reid of the Holts Summit Police Department said the event served 47 kids this year.

"This is a good way for us to give back," Reid said. "It's children that would probably not have as good of Christmas."

More News

Grid
List

Boone County kicks off Relay for Life events
Boone County kicks off Relay for Life events
COLUMBIA - Hundreds of people impacted by cancer gathered together on a track Saturday in support of cancer fighters and... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 10:11:00 PM CDT June 16, 2018 in News

Doctor helps Missourians get back on their feet with new bunion procedure
Doctor helps Missourians get back on their feet with new bunion procedure
JEFFERSON CITY - A podiatrist with the Jefferson City Medical Group is the first doctor in Missouri to use a... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 6:42:00 PM CDT June 16, 2018 in News

Skaters get free helmets at "Shred Fest"
Skaters get free helmets at "Shred Fest"
COLUMBIA - At "Shred Fest," a local skateboarding competition, keeping participants safe was a top concern. An organization provided free... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT June 16, 2018 in News

Trump suggests separation of families at border is a negotiating tool
Trump suggests separation of families at border is a negotiating tool
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - President Donald Trump suggested Saturday that he is using his administration's separation of families at the... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 3:14:00 PM CDT June 16, 2018 in News

Police: 2nd Kansas sheriff's deputy dies after shooting
Police: 2nd Kansas sheriff's deputy dies after shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A second sheriff's deputy died early Saturday from injuries suffered when an inmate... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 6:45:00 AM CDT June 16, 2018 in News

Heritage Festival in Jefferson City celebrates Juneteenth
Heritage Festival in Jefferson City celebrates Juneteenth
JEFFERSON CITY - The Juneteenth Heritage Festival is keeping the history of Juneteenth alive in mid-Missouri. Juneteenth is a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 4:29:00 AM CDT June 16, 2018 in News

Police: Arrested Missouri man had 53 stolen firearms, Columbia death related
Police: Arrested Missouri man had 53 stolen firearms, Columbia death related
BOONE COUNTY - A death, a huge cache of weapons and a suspect who's gun jammed as he was aiming... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 8:06:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in News

Voter ID fraud claim sparks a clash in Columbia
Voter ID fraud claim sparks a clash in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Boone County's Republican clerk and the Democrat running against him have differing opinions over voter fraud. Challenger... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 6:59:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in News

City Channel wins 2018 Telly honors
City Channel wins 2018 Telly honors
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s City Channel was recently recognized for creative excellence in production by The Telly Awards Judging Council. Producers... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 6:43:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in News

Sheriff: 1 deputy killed, another in critical condition after shooting in Kansas City
Sheriff: 1 deputy killed, another in critical condition after shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — One Wyandotte County sheriff's deputy is dead and one is in critical condition after... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 6:04:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in News

Miller County human remains identified, investigators treating it as homicide
Miller County human remains identified, investigators treating it as homicide
MILLER COUNTY- Investigators say the human remains they found in Miller County on Monday are from a male from the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 4:48:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in News

Judge: "no bond" for three defendants in DeBrodie case
Judge: "no bond" for three defendants in DeBrodie case
FULTON - The two caregivers responsible for Carl DeBrodie will remain in jail after Judge Kevin Crane denied their bond... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 3:53:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in Top Stories

MoDOT looks to make I-70 safer with Business Loop ramp closure
MoDOT looks to make I-70 safer with Business Loop ramp closure
COLUMBIA - If a few more details with the Federal Highway Administration are worked out, MoDOT plans to close the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 3:33:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in News

State announces projects creating 272 new jobs in Missouri
State announces projects creating 272 new jobs in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced on Friday five companies are expanding in Missouri with plans... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 3:30:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in News

Alexander Avenue to close at Worley Street June 18-29
Alexander Avenue to close at Worley Street June 18-29
COLUMBIA - APLEX, Inc., the contractor of the city’s Bike Boulevard Project, plans to close the entrance to Alexander... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 2:54:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in News

Heat advisory brings more business to Lake of the Ozarks
Heat advisory brings more business to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - While many people cringed when the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for this... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 2:32:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in News

Jefferson City removes all recycling bins
Jefferson City removes all recycling bins
JEFFERSON CITY - After a contract between the Jefferson City government and New World Recycling ended Friday, all nine of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 2:30:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in News

Greitens' attorneys pledge to get payment from state
Greitens' attorneys pledge to get payment from state
JEFFERSON CITY - Former Governor Eric Greitens’ attorneys said Friday they will pursue payment from the state after officials said... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 1:39:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
6am 76°
7am 78°
8am 81°
9am 85°