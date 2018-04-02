Local Leader Reacts to Akin's Request for Forgiveness

COLUMBIA - U.S. Senatorial Candidate Todd Akin released a television advertisement, apologizing for this recent comments about rape and pregnancy Tuesday morning. Boone County Republican Party Chairman Bruce Cornett calls Akin's remarks "the memorable moment in the 2012 campaign."

In the advertisement, Akin asks for forgiveness for saying in an interview in St. Louis, "It seems to me, first of all, from what I understand from doctors that's really rare. If it's a legitimate rape the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down."

Cornett said he does not think the advertisement will be enough to keep Akin in the race.

"I think you take it to heart but we've all been guilty of saying things that we later regret," said Cornett, "I don't think it will be forgotten, it may be forgiven but not forgotten."

Akin has until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to withdraw from the race.