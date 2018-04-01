Local LGBTQ center finds a new home
Columbia- The LBGTQ community center now has a new home on 515 Hickman Avenue.
Columbia’s Board of Adjustment unanimously granted a conditional use permit to allow The Center Project access to use the home as an operating public space.
In the past, the home used to be a church, a day care and even a bar.
Homeowner Paige Yeager said, “ I live next door to the place. I think it’s going to be a great resource for those that feel they need it.”
Center Project Board Member Neil Carr said, “The new place would really give opportunity for us to do multiple events at once. Right now we have a big rectangular room which gives us space to only do one thing.”
The group plans to move in by early August. There will be an open house this Saturday to introduce the public to the open space.
