Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others

SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating youth in Mid-Missouri.

“The idea behind visionary hustle is manifesting your vision, be the boss of your mission,” said Sims, who serves as the CEO for Visionary Hustler. “Putting your mind to something and putting the footwork and the hustle in behind it.”

Sims said the inspiration for Visionary Hustler came from his own life experiences.

“It’s based on my life experiences, things that I’ve been through in life,” Sims said. “One way that I can give back to the community is through my voice, my experience and my lessons so they don’t have to go down the roads I may have went down and help them grow as well.”

On Saturday morning, the company held an Easter egg hunt at Hubbard Park in Sedalia. Sims said Saturday’s Easter egg hunt was just the beginning.

“The Easter egg hunt is a start, a first step towards bringing life and value back to this side of town,” Sims said.

The company also holds consciousness and success seminars to help keep youth keep their lives on the right track. The first of which took place earlier this month in Sedalia. The next seminar is scheduled for April 21 in Columbia.

At the end of the day, Sims said he feels more than just satisfaction for giving back to the community.

“Whenever I help them, I feel like I grow as a person as well,” Sims said.