Local Men Arrested for Drug Possession

COLUMBIA - Boone County sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in the 600 block of North Fourth Street Tuesday in an attempt to locate a subject wanted for two outstanding warrants. Upon arrival, officers observed the subject, 33-year-old Joseph Bias of Columbia, exit the residence and enter a vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded quantities of power cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine pre-packaged for sale. Rene Hernandez-Gutierres, 25, of Columbia was accompanying Bias. Hernandez-Gutierres attempted to dispose of a quantity of powder cocaine when he was contacted by deputies.

Bias was arrested for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. The bond for this offense was to be set by a judge. Bias was also arrested for a parole violation warrant that carried no bond and a Randolph County warrant for felony criminal nonsupport with a bond of $4950 cash.

Hernandez-Gutierres was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, his bond was set at $5000.