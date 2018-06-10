Local non-profit hosts 24 hour film contest

COLUMBIA- A local non-profit organization, Columbia Access Television, hosted a 24-hour film contest that started Friday at 5:30 pm.

Filmmakers and videographers at all levels competed to make a three-minute film.

The participants arrived at CAT at 5:00 pm Friday to find out the genre of the film, one piece of dialogue they need to include and one prop they have to incorporate into the film.

Sean Brown, program director of CAT, said this contest is an excuse to have fun.

"It's a fundraiser for us, but also it's an excuse to interact with the community, to get people moving and making film and doing video production," said Brown.

After the 24 hours are up, all teams will watch the films and be judged at Logboat Brewing Company Saturday April 21 at 6:00 p.m. This event is open to the public.

The first place team will win a GoPro Hero 5 and the second place team will win two Echo Dots.

One Columbia resident who participated in the event said he did it for the experience.

"As a group, I can say we are doing it for fun and for the experience and just to have fun. It's a fun little event to go to," said Noah Shipp.

For updates on the event, go to Columbia Access Television's facebook page.