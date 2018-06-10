Local organization wants to provide good environment for workers

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Public Employer Labor Relations Association is offering training in the area of human resource management in order to educate officials on situations involving Missouri workers.

MoPELRA's annual conference will be held Thursday, at the Courtyard by Marriott in Columbia. The association said due the central location of Columbia, more people in the area would be able to attend.

The theme of this year's conference is "The Peaches and Pits of Human Resources." The focus will be advancing organizations and training them on employment laws and policy.

This year, MOPLERA will have national speakers in public management to discuss topics including worker comp, leadership in an organization, and the affordable care act.

MoPELRA invites all state, county, municipal, local, and school government officials to attend this training. You don't have to be a member of MoPELRA to attend the training.

The conference starts at 8:00 a.m. with light refreshments and costs $150 for members and $175 for non-members and runs through Friday. The event will feature speakers, lunch, and a drawing on Friday.

For more information visit MoPELRA's conference flyer.