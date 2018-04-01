Local Police Agencies Update Vehicles

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department tested new Ford 2013 Police Interceptors Wednesday, part of a group of vehicles from Tahoes to trucks the department is considering to replace its Crown Victoria fleet. The department tested sedan and SUV Interceptor models.

This update stemmed from Ford's recent discontinuation of the popular Crown Vic models.

The department said it should add these vehicles to its fleet by the end of the year.

Sergeant Mike Krohn said the department is still under budget after the purchase of these vehicles.

"There's not a tremendous amount of difference from vehicle to vehicle. The price is set by automakers and everyone wants a piece of the pie, so the price will be competitive to other brands and models," Krohn said.

Krohn said the department spent about $26,000 on each Interceptor. Its budget is $322,500 and so far, the department has spent less than $300,000.

The MU Police Department added four new police cars to its fleet in August-- two Ford Interceptor sedans and two Ford Interceptor SUVs.

The department said this upgrade will not increase tuition. It will spend the budgeted amount for the car purchases.

The Columbia Police Department will not add these new vehicles to its fleet. The department began updating its vehicles from the Crown Victoria models to Chevy Tahoes in 2010.