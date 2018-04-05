Local Recruits Sign to Play D-I Football

Running back Scott Concannon signed to play at Northwestern, and quarterback Logan Gray and tight end Aron White will continue to be teammates at the collegiate level. Gray and White both signed to play for the Georgia Bulldogs.

"I think this will be remembered as probably one of the best Rock Bridge ever had and will have. Obviously, I think in sheer terms of numbers of people going to college, this is the biggest class and best class we've had," said running back Scott Concannon.

"I've pretty much grown up with these guys since we were really young. I've played football with them forever and it's really cool that we're all signing and going to play football at different places and I just couldn't be more proud of my friends for everything," said quarterback Logan Gray.

Gray is the seventh ranked quarterback in the nation according to the ESPN top 150 high school recruits.

Tight end Aron White said, "It's kind of a relief you know finally signing the letter. I've been committed for like five months now, but I mean it's still just exciting to get it over with you know and sign that letter."

White is the sixth ranked tight end in the nation accoring to the ESPN top 150 high school recruits.

It was also a big day at Jefferson City for Jays' linemen Terrell Resonno and Richard Johnson. They will no longer be teammates but bitter rivals at the collegiate level. Resonno signed to play for the Missouri Tigers while Johnson signed to play for the Kansas Jayhawks.