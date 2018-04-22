Local residents and first responders honor fallen Miller County deputy

ELDON - Flags are at half staff all throughout Miller County, as residents honor the life of Deputy Casey Shoemate.

Shoemate was killed after colliding head-on with another vehicle on Highway Y near Rabbit Hill Road, just a few miles south of Eldon.

"This is small town where everyone knows each other. We're devastated," a local firefighter, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

Several first-responders say they expect the flags to remain at half staff until Shoemate's funeral, which will take place on April 25, according to a tweet from Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Services for Miller County Deputy Casey L. Shoemate will be held at The Church at Osage Hills on Tuesday & Wednesday.



Location:

5237 Osage Beach Parkway

Osage Beach, Missouri



Times:

Visitation - Tuesday, April 24th, 4pm-8pm.

Funeral - Wednesday, April 25th at 11am. pic.twitter.com/fDElmKSpIw — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) April 23, 2018

David White is the pastor of First Baptist Church in Eldon, one of the largest places of worship in a city with less than 5,000 residents. He said Shoemate's death hits on a personal note for many in Eldon.

"Difficult times, difficult for our community cause he was a deputy sheriff, but prior to that he had also served on our police force. He had been part of the community for a while," White said.

White also said several first-responders are members of his church and that he's spoken with at least one of them about the fatal accident.

"He was out there at the fire that the deputy was headed to when that accident occurred," he said.

"Our community's very much aware of our first-responders, so many of them are volunteers. We very much try to help and support them in any way we can," White said.