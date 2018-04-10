Local "safe place" for children looks to raise money

COLUMBIA - Granny's House, a local after-school program mainly serving children in low income housing, will host its 2nd annual "glamorous camping" fundraiser, known as Glamping for Granny's, to benefit the children enrolled in the ministry.

Director Pam Ingram said Granny's House serves more than 100 children.

"We are 80 percent refugee children, most of whom come from Africa," Ingram said. "Our number one mission, we say, is to smear the love of God on kids, to expose kids to God's unconditional love."

Ingram, better known as "Granny Pam", said the fundraising event will help show that love. It will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Columbia Courtyard Marriott.

Dinner will be provided, as well as entertainment including dance, music, and a Granny's House video to "show off the kids."

"We really like to highlight just the beautiful things that happen here with the kids," Ingram said.

Granny's House raised a little more than $30,000 at the event last year.

"We think we will top that," Ingram said.

Every penny earned at the event will help the missions of Granny's House, Ingram said.

"Proceeds will go mostly toward our efforts to take about 40 to 45 kids to Kids Across America Camp," she said.

Tickets are $50 and are available at the door.

Ingram said, after 16 years of renting the apartments at the group's current location, it's time to move on to something bigger.

"Part of the fundraiser will be to announce our upcoming capital campaign to build our own house," she said. "We look forward to building our own house with our own fenced in yard, our own play equipment, just a place we can call home."

Ingram said people should attend the fundraiser, because Granny's House is investing in children's futures.

"To the African kids that come here, this is their sweet spot for the week," she said. "One day as I was closing up, I was the last one here and there was a little boy named Eric from Rwanda. I said 'Come on Eric, we're closing. Granny's House is closing.' He says 'No.' Right away. 'No. Granny's House is heaven and heaven never closes'."