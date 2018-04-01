Local sale gives people the opportunity to buy cheap children's items

COLUMBIA – A local event gave residents of Columbia and surrounding areas the chance to buy children’s items or sell their unwanted ones.

Members of the community, along with Kid's Closet Connection, organized an event at the Knights of Columbus in Columbia in order to ease the process for people thinking of buying or selling toys, clothes, strollers, books, and other items.

All items belong to residents from and around Columbia, and allow them to sell to people around the community.

One event organizer stated the importance of helping out with the buy-and-sell process for people around the community and what it could mean for them.

“Everything here is from local families. Local families that are looking to get rid of their kids stuff. They consign them with us and they make a little money to put some money in their pocket for the next size up or the next big thing that their kids are wanting,” event organizer Ashley Boock said.

People will have the opportunity to buy some items at half off the marked price beginning Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus in Columbia on N Stadium Blvd.

Some items that are not sold will be donated to Missouri Pay It Forward, a non-profit organization that works to help disadvantaged families.

A donation truck will be at the Knights of Columbus on Saturday, October 1 at 7:45 p.m.