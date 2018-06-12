Local Score: Tuesday, April 12, 2016
MID-MISSOURI — Here are some local scores from around the area for Tuesday, April 12, 2016:
College Softball
Columbia College William 5, Woods University 0
Columbia College William 2, Woods University 3
Central Methodist 6, Benedictine 0
Central Methodist 3, Benedictine 2
College Baseball
Central Methodist 8, Peru State 2
Central Methodist 9, Peru State 5
Missouri Valley 5, MidAmerican Nazarene 6
Missouri Valley 4, MidAmerican Nazarene 12
High Scool Girls Soccer
Southern Boone 4, Fatima 0
High Scool Baseball
North Callaway 10, Clopton 2