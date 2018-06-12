Local Score: Tuesday, April 12, 2016

2 years 1 month 4 weeks ago Tuesday, April 12 2016 Apr 12, 2016 Tuesday, April 12, 2016 10:25:55 PM CDT April 12, 2016 in Sports
By: Stephanie Lorenc, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

MID-MISSOURI — Here are some local scores from around the area for Tuesday, April 12, 2016:

 

College Softball

Columbia College William 5,  Woods University 0

Columbia College William 2,  Woods University 3

Central Methodist 6, Benedictine 0

Central Methodist 3, Benedictine 2

 

College Baseball

Central Methodist 8, Peru State 2

Central Methodist 9, Peru State 5

Missouri Valley 5, MidAmerican Nazarene 6

Missouri Valley 4, MidAmerican Nazarene 12

 

High Scool Girls Soccer

Southern Boone 4, Fatima 0

 

High Scool Baseball

North Callaway 10, Clopton 2

 

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 72°
5am 71°
6am 71°
7am 73°