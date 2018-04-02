Local scores: Friday August 26th 2016

1 year 7 months 5 days ago Friday, August 26 2016 Aug 26, 2016 Friday, August 26, 2016 7:22:00 PM CDT August 26, 2016 in Sports
By: Travis Breese, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some scores from around the area for Friday, August 26:

Girls Tennis

Hickman 6 Kirksville 3

Mizzou Volleyball

Missouri 3 Kennesaw State 2

Missouri Womens Soccer

Missouri 3  Illinois 2

MLB Baseball

Royals 6  Red Sox 3

Cardinals 3  Athletics 1

Rock Bridge Girls Softball

Park Hill 8  Rock Bridge 1

High School Football

Schuyler County 30 Harrisburg 20

Westran 13 Carrolton 12

Kickapoo 42 Rolla 14

Blair Oaks 28 Oak Grove 20

Polo 69 Slater 26

Salisbury 23 Paris 14

Holden 21 Booneville 6

Osage 35 Seneca 19

North Callaway 42 Tipton 8

Brookfield 28 Highland 18

Hallsville 27 Mark Twain 16

Marceline 42 Knox County 8

Macon 20 Monroe City 14

Van-Far 48 Central 6

Webster Groves 40 Hickman 6

Fulton 56 Versailles 12

Mexico 39 California 10

Smith-Cotton 38 Marshall 0

Tolton 28 Lutheran St. Charles 14

Pleasant Hill 29 Moberly 14

Fayette 22 Scotland County 16

