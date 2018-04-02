Local scores: Friday August 26th 2016
MID-MISSOURI - Here are some scores from around the area for Friday, August 26:
Girls Tennis
Hickman 6 Kirksville 3
Mizzou Volleyball
Missouri 3 Kennesaw State 2
Missouri Womens Soccer
Missouri 3 Illinois 2
MLB Baseball
Royals 6 Red Sox 3
Cardinals 3 Athletics 1
Rock Bridge Girls Softball
Park Hill 8 Rock Bridge 1
High School Football
Schuyler County 30 Harrisburg 20
Westran 13 Carrolton 12
Kickapoo 42 Rolla 14
Blair Oaks 28 Oak Grove 20
Polo 69 Slater 26
Salisbury 23 Paris 14
Holden 21 Booneville 6
Osage 35 Seneca 19
North Callaway 42 Tipton 8
Brookfield 28 Highland 18
Hallsville 27 Mark Twain 16
Marceline 42 Knox County 8
Macon 20 Monroe City 14
Van-Far 48 Central 6
Webster Groves 40 Hickman 6
Fulton 56 Versailles 12
Mexico 39 California 10
Smith-Cotton 38 Marshall 0
Tolton 28 Lutheran St. Charles 14
Pleasant Hill 29 Moberly 14
Fayette 22 Scotland County 16