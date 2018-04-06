Local Scores: Friday, February 20

3 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Friday, February 20 2015 Feb 20, 2015 Friday, February 20, 2015 6:37:00 PM CST February 20, 2015 in Sports

MID-MISSOURI- Here are your local scores from around the area for Friday, Feb. 20th, 2015.

Boys High School Basketball

Bowling Green 51

North Callaway 32

 

Hickman 70

Battle 38

 

Moberly 64

Mexico 33

 

Girls High School Basketball

Hickman 56

Staley 35

Suspect in 2 killings arrested at home near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected in two recent Springfield killings. The Green County Sheriff's... More >>
22 minutes ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 9:24:36 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Police: woman hurt after motorcyclist shoots at her vehicle
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for a motorcyclist who allegedly shot at a woman's vehicle as she drove on I-70... More >>
28 minutes ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 9:19:00 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Three teenagers charged in connection with March gunfire incident
COLUMBIA - Three teenagers face charges in connection with an incident in late March, in which gunfire damaged a car... More >>
39 minutes ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 9:07:53 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Self-defense claim rejected; man convicted in double killing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man who claimed he killed two friends in self-defense has been convicted... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:45:09 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Nearly 18 percent of state human trafficking calls come from mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - “I can still go to a presentation and hear somebody say, ‘I only thought that happened in other... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 7:07:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Cold temperatures this weekend could lead to freezing crops
COLUMBIA – Unusually cold weather for this time of year is making some mid-Missouri farmers weary. Though temperatures were... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 6:56:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Medical marijuana remains in limbo after House committee vote ties
JEFFERSON CITY – The future of medical marijuana in Missouri is up in the air, after a House committee struck... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 6:54:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Construction begins on Cole County stormwater project
COLE COUNTY - After residents complained of their homes and streets flooding, construction began Thursday on a stormwater and road... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 6:05:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Pink creek raises questions in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Employees at ELL & CO Salon near Nifong Road were not expecting to walk out their back... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Snow forecast to hit mid-Missouri late Friday afternoon
JEFFERSON CITY - Rain turning to snow is predicted to cross mid-Missouri late Friday afternoon and evening. Roads in the... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 4:57:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in Weather

Boone County signs off on tax breaks for gun and outdoor goods company
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission is giving some tax breaks to a gun distribution plant. The commission has... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 4:35:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Jontay Porter declares for the NBA draft, but will not sign with an agent
COLUMBIA – Missouri freshman Jontay Porter has officially declared for the 2018 NBA Draft. However, unlike his brother Michael Porter... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 4:12:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in Sports

Missouri Senate moves to speed up Greitens ethics inquiry
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's understaffed Ethics Commission can't currently take action on a complaint against embattled... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 3:49:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Number of tech school students rising in Missouri
LINN - More than 5,000 high-school students throughout Missouri are showing off their tech skills at a conference at State... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 3:48:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Committee to release Greitens investigation findings next week
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee said it plans to issue a report next week after concluding its... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 1:17:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Anniversary of MLK death also marks 50 years of Fair Housing
COLUMBIA - This April marks the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act of 1968, which prohibits discrimination based on... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 1:13:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Man wanted for domestic assault, kidnapping in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County prosecuting attorney charged Shane Vandelicht with domestic assault and kidnapping on Tuesday. Officials are... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 12:39:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Police say man took photos of men in bathroom stall at Ellis Library
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man with invasion of privacy after he allegedly took photos in a bathroom stall at... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 11:53:33 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News
