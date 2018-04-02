Local Scores: Monday, May 15, 2017

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area for Monday, May 15, 2017:

NAIA Softball Championship (Columbia College Regional):

Columbia College 8, University of the Cumberlands 0

NAIA Baseball Championship (Georgia Gwinnett Regional):

Webber International (Fla.) 3, Central Methodist 0

High School Boys Baseball

Class 5, District 9 Tournament:

Jefferson City 10, Smith-Cotton 0 (Final/5)

Hickman 6, Rock Bridge 2

Class 3, District 7 Tournament:

Hallsville 7, North Callaway 3