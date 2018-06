Local Scores: Saturday, April 25

MID-Missouri - Here are your local scores from around the area for Saturday, April 25:

High School Baseball

GAME ONE: Rock Bridge 4 - Eureka 3

GAME TWO: Rock Bridge 0 - Francis Howell 0 (Game postponed due to rain - Top 2nd)

GAME ONE: Mexico 16 - Eldon 2

GAME TWO: Mexico 26 - Versailles 2

NCAA Baseball

No. 8 Vanderbilt 12 - No. 14 Missouri 2

NCAA Softball

No. 15 Missouri 7 - No. 3 LSU 2

NAIA Baseball

GAME ONE: Missouri Valley College 2 - Peru State (Neb.) College 0

GAME TWO: Peru State (Neb.) College 5 - Missouri Valley College 4